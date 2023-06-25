'It means a lot to me' - Daniel Afriyie Barnieh eager to compete in Olympic Games

Black Meteors captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has shown keen interest in leading the team to the next Olympic Games through the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) .

He is hoping the team finish in the top three and earn qualification to the global event which takes place in Paris next year.

Ghana have missed the last four editions having last participated in 2004 when it was held in Athens, Greece.

The team narowly missed out for the last edition when they failed to beat South Africa in the third place playoff in Egypt ruling them out of the Tokyo 2020 edition of the quadrenial event.

However, Barnieh belives the time is now right for the team to make a return.

“It means a lot to me to participate in the Olympic Games because it is one of the biggest competitions in the world.”

“Its a competition that has seen a lot of stars participate in over the years”, Barnieh stated.

The tournament which began on Saturday saw hosts Morocco come from behind to beat Guinea 2-1 in the opening game.

Ghana will hope to get a win in their first game when they face Congo at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium at 3pm GMT on Sunday.