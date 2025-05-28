'It meant a lot to have played for Crystal Palace' – Jeffrey Schlupp

Jeffrey Schlupp has confirmed his departure from Crystal Palace, bringing an end to an eight-year stint at Selhurst Park.

The Ghana international expressed heartfelt gratitude to the club, its fans, and his teammates, describing his time with the Eagles as an unforgettable chapter in his career.

Schlupp, 32, who joined Palace in 2017 from Leicester City, has made 247 appearances in all competitions. Over the years, he has earned a reputation as a versatile and dependable performer across multiple positions.

His recent loan spell at Celtic proved successful, but as his contract nears its end in June, Schlupp is preparing for the next step in his professional journey.

"It's been an incredible eight years playing for this club.

"I've met some great people â€“ the Chairman, the gaffer, and all the staff I've met over the years â€“ and it's meant a lot to have played for Crystal Palace. A big 'thank you' to this group, who have achieved something so special."

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish paid tribute to Schlupp, highlighting his impact across nine seasons and his professionalism regardless of the role assigned to him.

“Successful squads are built on players of Jeffrey’s calibre and character,” Parish said. “He leaves with our heartfelt gratitude, and the very best wishes of everyone at Crystal Palace.”

Now a free agent, Schlupp is expected to attract interest from several clubs given his experience in the Premier League and international pedigree.