"It takes talent to win FIFA U20 World Cup" - Ghana captain Andre ayew

Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes talent is enough to win the FIFA U20 World Cup.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder led the Black Satellites to a historic triumph in 2009, becoming the first and only African team to win the U20 World Cup.

According to Ayew, the distinguishing element needed to be successful at youth level is talent.

"It takes talent. It's not an AFCON, a EURO, a Copa America or a seniors World Cup, but it is close. These days, there are many players in this age category who are already professionals," he explained to FIFA.

Ayew's career took a huge leap after winning the competition, earning his a quick promotion to the Black Stars where he starred at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The 33-year-old also played a key role as Ghana reached the final of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola.

Ayew is now Ghana's most capped player with 113 appearances at senior level, beating the record held by Asamoah Gyan before the World Cup in Qatar.