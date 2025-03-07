"It warms my heart"- Zambia captain Barbara Banda praises talented Black Queens players

Reigning African Women's Player of the Year, Barbara Banda has expressed optimism over the future of women's football on the continent.

The Orlando Pride forward has taken note of the performances of African players, including Black Queens stars around the world.

In recent times, several Ghanaian and African women footballers have been pivotal for their clubs in Europe and the USA, something that excites the Zambia captain.

"Seeing my sisters from Malawi, South Africa, Nigeria, Morocco, Ghana, Tanzania and so on going out there and showcasing their talent and putting the world on notice is something that warms my heart," she told CAF.

"It really shows that the continent has a lot of talent and is headed for greatness as far as women's football is concerned.”

While applauding players plying their trade out of the continent, Banda also praised CAF for organising the CAF Women's Champions League, which has become a springboard for most of the home-based stars.

“We have seen the competition, it's not easy to play most teams and, of course, we have seen players making records out there and doing really well across the globe from the continent, which is amazing to see," she continued.

“It has developed well, we are on the right track. We just need more and more investment.”