"It was a bad one"- GFA boss Kurt Okraku reacts to journalist booing players at AFCON

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku hopes the act of booing players at a tournament becomes a thing of the past following the 'unfortunate' incident at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Ghanaian journalists were left fuming after the Black Stars' 2-2 draw against Mozambique, which led to the elimination of the four-time African champions.

A section of reporters booed the players after they were reluctant to observe their duties at the mixed zone.

"I share the pain of every Ghanaian on the back of our poor performance of our Black Stars at the AFCON. I also share in the pain of colleague journalists that their lifespan was cut short due to our early exit," stated Kurt Okraku at the Meet the Press in Kumasi.

"But I do not share in the act of booing our players. As Journalists we have been trained to support and report on our national team, I pray and hope that this singular act will never be repeated.

"That act has now activated CAF in finding ways of imposing fines on Ghana. It was a bad one!! And like I said here the period between our exit and now has seen a lot of sober reflection. If we behave well, we know! If we don’t behave better we know!! Don’t let us put Ghana in a bad light."