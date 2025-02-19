"It was a good match up"- Bayern Munich star Michael Olise on facing Jeffrey Schlupp

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has reacted after facing his former teammate Jeffrey Schlupp in the UEFA Champions League game against Celtic FC.

The German giants scored late through Alphonso Davies to earn a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena and progress to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League at the expense of Celtic.

Olise sent in the cross which was met by Davies to secure Bayern Munich a place in the next stage of the competition.

"Against Jeff (Schlupp) as well, played with him for three years. Obviously, he knows a lot about me and he knows what I like to do, it was a good match up and I enjoyed it," he told CBS Golazo.

Schlupp joined Celtic in the winter transfer window on loan from Crystal Palace and has since been an important figure for Brendan Rogers' men.

Meanwhile, Olise left Palace for Bayern Munich last summer following an outstanding campaign with the Eagles last season.