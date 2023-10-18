"It was a good reaction to the Germany defeat"- USA forward Folarin Balogun after Ghana mauling

United States forward, Folarin Balogun says the team gave the right response to their defeat to Germany after thumping the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly in Nashville.

The US suffered a 3-1 defeat to the former world champions three days earlier and had no mercy as they tore Ghana apart in a first-half masterclass.

Balogun scored the third goal in the 4-0 victory at the GEODIS Park.

"We learned a lot of lessons against Germany for sure," Balogun told TNT. "We had a lot of meetings, and we decided we wanted to have a reaction tonight. And I felt like we showed that."

The AS Monaco attacker also contributed in Giovanni's second of the game after combing with captain Christian Pulisic from an indirect freekick.

"From this camp, we just know that we have to improve to compete against the top, top teams," added the former Arsenal star after the game.