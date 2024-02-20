"It was a great strike"- England legend Michael Owen lauds Jordan Ayew after goal against Everton

Former England striker, Michael Owen has praised Jordan Ayew after scoring a screamer in Crystal Palace's game against Everton.

The Ghana international opened the scoring at the Goodison Park with a ferocious strike from outside the box on the hour mark.

However, second-half substitute Amadou Onana snatched a late equaliser for the Toffees with his goal in the 84th minute.

Owen was impressed with the forward's strike, describing it as a wonderful goal as Ayew left Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with no chance.

“Ayew gets the ball out of his feet and it’s just a wonderful strike from 20 yards out and it’s a lovely strike. There’s nothing much the keeper can do about that. The ball just drops to Ayew and it’s a great strike," he said.

The goal was Ayew's third of the campaign and has now made eight goal contributions in the 2023/24 season.

“I thank God and I thank the team for the effort they put in. I don't want to talk too much about my goal, but the most important thing for me is the team, and we're happy to go home with a point," Ayew said after the game.