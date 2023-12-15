"It was a lovely assist"- Mohammed Kudus praises Edson Alvarez after West Ham beat Freiburg

Mohammed Kudus has lauded West Ham United teammate Edson Alvarez after delivering an inch-perfect assist to the Ghanaian during the game against Freiburg in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old met a pass from the Mexican in the 14th minute as he opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 2-0 victory at the Olympic Stadium.

Alvarez went from provider to scorer as the English side topped Group A of the Europa League.

“Edi got the ball and there was space in the middle,” said Kudus after the game. “I ran from deep and it was a lovely assist from Edi.

“I was one-v-one with the keeper and just put it in. In the early stages of the game, the first goal is very important. It gave the team energy and momentum so it was good to get the first goal and good to get a second goal in the first half also.”

Alvarez played with Kudus at Ajax and both players arrived at West Ham in the summer transfer window.