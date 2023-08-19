"It was a well-fought point"- West Brom goal-scorer Thomas Asante reacts after Leeds draw

West Bromwich Albion striker, Brandon Thomas-Asante insists his side deserved the point against Leeds United on Friday night in the English Championship.

The English-born Ghanaian netted his first goal of the season to earn West Brom a hard-fought draw at Elland Road.

The goal which was first credited to Jayson Molumby was rightly given to Asante after he got the final touch to the ball. Luke Ayling levelled late in the game to deny West Brom victory.

“However it goes in, as long as it helps the team and adds to the tally, I’ll take it however it comes," he said after the game.

“I ran off and thought everybody knew it was mine, and then I turned around and he (Jayson Molumby) was celebrating, arms out and whatnot. I had to add a bit more sauce to the celebration for a second!

“In the end I made it clear that it was mine, he wasn’t too happy, but the rest of the boys were alright.

“In the dressing room he was asking me not to claim it, which is never going to happen. He’ll take the assist, I’m sure.

“It was a well-fought point. Sometimes it’s a hard one because Leeds had a lot of possession and we knew what they would bring, being away from home for us.

“But when we managed to spring out, we caused problems at times and I think, on the whole, we’ll probably take the point to be fair."