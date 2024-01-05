GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
It was about common sense - Arteta explains Thomas Partey's absence from Ghana's AFCON squad

Published on: 05 January 2024
Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shed light on the rationale behind the exclusion of midfielder Thomas Partey from Ghana's final 27-man squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Initially included in the provisional 55-man squad, Partey's absence from the final list raised questions among football enthusiasts. Arteta, in a media briefing ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup clash with Liverpool, explained the decision was a matter of common sense.

"It was about common sense. He had a long-term injury. He really wanted to be with his national team but he's still far from training for the team, and it didn't make sense for him to be involved," stated Arteta.

Despite Partey's expressed desire to represent Ghana at AFCON, a thigh issue sustained in a training session preceding the Champions League game against Sevilla necessitated a medical procedure, sidelining the midfielder.

Thomas Partey, aged 30, has featured in four Premier League appearances this season.

