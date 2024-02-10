"It was amazing"- Fatawu Issahaku shares World Cup experience with Leicester City

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku shared his experience after playing at the World Cup at the age of 18.

The Leicester City winger was part of Ghana's team at the tournament in Qatar, making a cameo in the match against Uruguay.

"Ghana against Uruguay is a big game!" he told Leicester City. "Ghanaians take it personally, it’s serious. Years back, when they beat us, with Luis SuÃ¡rez, it was crazy," he added.

Despite playing few minutes at the tournament, the Sporting Lisbon-owned player insists it was an amazing experience and would love to be at the World Cup in future.

"When I was told I was playing against them, it was good feeling. It was amazing. It was a privilege to be there. Although I didn’t play often, it was a great feeling to play at the World Cup," he continued.

The former Steadfast player earned a move to Sporting Lisbon in April 2022, few months before the global showpiece.

Issahaku is enjoying his loan spell at Leicester City, contributing ten goals in the English Championship.