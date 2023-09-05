'It was difficult to turn down England invite' - Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has admitted he couldn't decline the invite from England manager Gareth Southgate to join the team despite reportedly holding talks with Ghana officials for a possible switch.

The English-born Ghanaian forward was eligible to represent Ghana and England because he was born in England to Ghanaian parents.

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton had confirmed holding talks with the 24-year-old as well as former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to convince them to represent Ghana in international football.

Nketiah honoured the call-up by joining his teammates in camp despite reportedly holding talks with Ghanaian officials for a possible switch to represent the Three Lions as they prepare for their trade tackles with Scotland and Ukraine.

According to Nketiah, the offer to play for the former World Champions appeared too good to turn down.

"Once the call-up was there and the offer was on the table it was really hard to turn down," he said.

"I felt it was a natural progression for myself at this stage. I felt now was the good time to kind of make that step and I’m really happy to be here. I am proud to be here and like I said hopefully I can go on and help the team get some cups," he added.

Nketiah who represented the country in various youth national teams including U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-21 has begun training with his teammates and is hoping to make an instant impression to win the trust of the fans.