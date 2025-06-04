It was exciting to see many new faces in Black Stars - Faisal Chibsah

FIFA High-Performance Specialist, Faisal Chibsah, is thrilled with the emergence of new talent in the Black Stars squad during the 2025 Unity Cup.

With key players absent, coach Otto Addo gave opportunities to young players, and some impressed.

"It was exciting to see many new faces [in the national team]," Chibsah said. "This was the time to test new players, this is a time you can give your main players a break and offer new opportunities to new players."

Chibsah believes the performances of the new players will give the technical team a "headache" when selecting the best players for the next competitive assignment.

"Clearly, we've seen some that have made cases and arguments for themselves, so it's a headache for the coach going into the September games."

The Black Stars will regroup in September for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Chibsah is eager to see the new faces in action again, saying, "I am looking forward to seeing some of these new faces in September."