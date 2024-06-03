It was just one of the bad days - Ogum after Great Olympics defeat

Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has described their recent defeat to Great Olympics as a "bad day at the office" following their matchday 32 encounter.

Despite coming off a high from their victory over archrivals Hearts of Oak, Kotoko struggled to find the back of the net and ultimately fell 1-0 to Great Olympics.

Raymond Oko Grippman scored the decisive goal for Great Olympics just before halftime, leaving the Porcupines unable to recover. Kotoko’s star player Steven Mukwala, who had been instrumental in their previous win, failed to convert a crucial penalty, further compounding their woes.

Reflecting on the match, Ogum acknowledged the team's efforts but pointed to missed opportunities and bad luck as key factors in their defeat. "I think it’s a good team, the players, individually, they are good, as a group too they are good. It’s just one of those bad days at the office," Ogum told StarTimes.

He particularly highlighted Mukwala's performance, noting the forward's continuous efforts despite his missed penalty. "Steven was always running behind the defence but unfortunately, it’s that he couldn’t connect that penalty that’s the only shortfall," Ogum added.

The defeat has left Asante Kotoko in tenth place on the league table with 43 points. With only a few matches remaining, Kotoko will need to secure vital points to improve their standings. Their next challenge will be against Real Tamale United, followed by a home game against relegated Bofoakwa Tano.