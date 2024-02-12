'It was really nice' - Ricardo Pereira on Fatawu Issahaku's assist in Leicester City's win

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira has expressed admiration for the significant role played by Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in Leicester City's recent 2-1 victory over Watford in the Championship.

In the 55th minute of the match, Issahaku provided a crucial assist for Pereira's goal, helping Leicester City secure a 2-0 lead before Emmanuel Denis scored a consolation goal for Watford. The win further solidified Leicester City's nine-point lead at the top of the Championship standings.

Speaking to Leicester's official media channel, Pereira commended Issahaku's vision and contribution, stating, "Abdul Fatawu did a great job finding me in the box, and it was great, especially for our fans. It was really nice."

Issahaku, currently on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has been an influential figure for Leicester City this season, registering nine assists and scoring two goals in 25 league appearances.

The 19-year-old missed three games due to suspension following a dismissal in a match against Coventry City.

Despite missing out on the Black Stars' 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Ivory Coast, Issahaku is determined to contribute to Leicester City's success and help the team secure a return to the Premier League.

The talented winger's loan deal from Sporting CP has proven to be a valuable asset for The Foxes.