'It was rehearsed in training' - Ghanaian talent Jonas Jensen-Abbew describes debut FC Nordsjaelland goal in Europa Conference League

Danish-born Ghanaian defender Jonas Jensen-Abbew has opened up about his first goal for FC Nordjaelland after helping the Danish giants secure a crucial win over Spartak Trnava in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The 21-year-old etched his name into FC Nordsjaelland's history books by securing his debut goal for the club as his strike found the back of the net, not only marking a significant personal milestone but also setting off a wave of celebration among both his teammates and the club's devoted fans.

Speaking about his crucial goal, Jensen-Abbew described the pivotal moment by saying "I see the ball coming towards Lucas Hey, and that he gets his head on it. Then I just slice it and watch it go in. We had a similar situation in training where I also got to score, so it was a bit of a rehearsed one," he revealed.

"It feels absolutely fantastic. It's great to be able to come in and make a difference and help the team – that's the most important thing. I guess it was the perfect night for me, so I can't ask for much more."

Jonas Jensen-Abbew's impact on the match was evident as it boosted the team's efforts to get the second goal of the game and eventually win 2-0 in the vital clash.