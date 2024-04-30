It was the best decision - Asamoah Gyan lauds Fatawu Issahaku for focusing on club football

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has praised Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for his decision to prioritise his club football over national team duty, describing it as the "best decision."

Issahaku opted out of Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to focus on his career with Leicester City.

Reports suggest that his decision was motivated by his desire to meet certain clauses in his loan agreement from Sporting CP, including playing in a certain percentage of matches to help Leicester City secure promotion to the English Premier League.

In an interview with Alexis Laura on YouTube, Gyan applauded Issahaku's choice, emphasising its positive outcome.

Gyan stated, “Although we needed him in the national team but for him not come to the AFCON, I think is the best decision he made because he had to focus on his playing career and make sure he gets to the height and Ghanaians had patience for him despite little criticism but I think it has paid off.”

Issahaku's decision has indeed paid off, as he played a crucial role in Leicester City's successful campaign to regain promotion to the Premier League. He scored six goals and provided 13 assists in the Championship for the Foxes, showcasing his talent and contribution to the team's success.

With the Black Stars scheduled to play Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June, Issahaku is expected to receive a call-up, further validating his status as a rising star in Ghanaian football.

It is however, expected that, the Foxes will trigger the clause and make him a permanent signing ahead of the next English Premier LLeague season.