"It was the same with me"- Ghana legend Abedi breaks silence on continuous criticisms of sons

Legendary Ghanaian forward Abedi Pele has finally reacted to criticisms of his sons Andre and Jordan Ayew.

The Ayews have been under constant criticisms with some section of fans calling for their removal from the Black Stars.

Andre was omitted from the squad for the international friendlies against USA and Mexico, only to be recalled for the World Cup qualifiers.

According to their father, his sons get the most criticisms due to their abilities. The three-time Africa Player of the Year disclosed that he suffered similar situation during his time with the Black Stars.

“They’ve never gotten it wrong,” said Abedi Pele, who was speaking to Samuel Yeboah. “But what I can say is, they’ve (Ghanaians) never left me alone, when I was playing, it was the same so I have nothing wrong with it.

"It is because they know you have it and you can do it, that’s why they come at you. If you don’t have it, nobody will call your name, if you are determined and you are good, everybody will come to you,” he added.