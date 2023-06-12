'It was too late when Ghana FA contacted me' -Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies reveals

Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies says the Ghana Football Association (GFA) contacted him too late as he had already committed his international career to Canada when he received an invite.

According to him, an official contacted him via Instagram when he was on the brink of sealing a big move to the German Bundesliga.

The Ghanian born player had Liberian parents but opted to represent Canada after obtaining citizenship in 2017.

The pacy fullback played for the Vancouver Whitecaps' development team before joining Bayern Munich in 2018, where he steadily established himself as one of Europe's most promising lateral defenders.

Davies explained why he picked Canada over Ghana, saying that Ghana did not seek him for his services until after he had moved to the Bundesliga, which was too late to reverse his mind.

“Ghana never reached out and also my mum was like, no [to the idea of me playing for Ghana],” he disclosed.

“I was playing like not even like the academy they never like said [anything about wanting me] I wasn’t a big name. When the news came out that I was going to Bayern, then I got a message from the Ghana Federation.

"I think it was someone from the federation who texted me on Instagram because he didn’t have my number or email but it was too late. At that time I already got my citizenship and made it to Canada."

In the same year that he earned Canadian citizenship, he was named to the CONCACAF Gold Cup Best XI and won the CONCACAF Gold Cup Bright Future Award. In 2017, he also received the CONCACAF Gold Cup Golden Boot Award.

He has appeared in 39 appearances for Canada, scoring 13 goals. Davies has also made over 100 appearances in the German-top flight