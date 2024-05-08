It was very shocking to lose 3-1 to Russia - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston reflects on UEFA U16 tournament

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has expressed shock for his team's defeat against Russia at the 2024 UEFA U16 Tournament despite citing improvement in subsequent games.

Ghana's U17 national team, the Black Starlets, faced an unexpected setback in their opening game at the 2024 UEFA U16 Invitational Tournament in Russia, as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against the host nation.

Speaking on the team's performance, coach Laryea Kingston described the loss as "shocking" but highlighted the subsequent improvement in their gameplay.

This tournament marked the second consecutive year that the Black Starlets participated, having previously competed in Serbia. Despite the initial defeat against Russia, the team bounced back strongly in their following matches, securing convincing 5-1 victories.

Reflecting on the team's experience, Kingston emphasized the importance of learning from setbacks, stating, "We had our first loss since the Technical team took over. For us, it was very shocking... But for me, I think our next game against Serbia, they learned from their mistakes and then they came out playing very well."

The coach commended the team's performance, noting that even in the defeat against Russia, they displayed promising qualities on the field.

With valuable lessons learned, the Black Starlets returned to Ghana and are now gearing up for the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations.

Their campaign kicks off in Accra against Cote d'Ivoire next Wednesday, followed by a match against Benin six days later. To prepare for the championship, Ghana will engage Niger in a preparatory game, aiming to fine-tune their strategies and build momentum ahead of the tournament.