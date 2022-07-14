It wasn’t an easy decision for me - Augustine Okrah on Simba SC move 

Ghanaian forward Augustine Okrah believes he made the right decision by joining Simba SC in Tanzania.

After an impressive season with Bechem United, the Tanzanian giants offered Okrah a lucrative contract, which he accepted.

Okrah has signed a two-year contract, and he couldn't hide his excitement when speaking to the media after the deal was announced on Wednesday.

But he has admitted that it was not an easy decision for him.

“It’s a dream come true and I am very happy and delighted to join the best club in Tanzania. I talked to my family yesterday, they wish me and Simba a very good season”

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me, I looked forward before taking a decision. I sat down with my management and they accepted my choice”

“As a soldier, you always have to be ready so anytime I go to the pitch I will give my best. I am not going to look at the language and the facilities, I am here to work hard and also give my best to the club” he said.

Okrah was Bechem's best player last season, scoring 18 goals to inspire the club to an impressive top four finish in the Ghana Premier League.

He also inspired them to reach the MTN FA Cup final, where they were defeated 2-1 by Hearts of Oak.