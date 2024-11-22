‘It wasn’t easy’ – Nations FC defender Razak Simpson speaks on debut Black Stars appearance

Razak Simpson, the talented centre-back from Nations FC, has shared his thoughts on his debut appearance for the Black Stars during Ghana's final two matches in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In an interview with Akoma FM, he described the emotional journey leading to his first call-up and the immense responsibility of donning the iconic Black Stars jersey.

“I was there one day and received a foreign call. I answered, and it was Otto Addo. Then he said, â€˜Congratulations, Razak Simpson, I will call you on Thursday at 12 p.m. to be a part of the Black Stars.’ After the call, I got down on my knees and thanked God for finally fulfilling my desire,” Razak Simpson recounted.

Reflecting on his debut, the defender admitted that the experience was both overwhelming and inspiring.

“It wasn’t easy to wear the Black Stars colors. When I wore the shirt, it became heavy on me, but I reminded myself that this is what I chose to do, so I had to put everything else aside and play,” he said, highlighting the psychological and emotional weight that comes with representing Ghana at the highest level.

Despite the challenges, Razak Simpson is determined to keep improving and securing future opportunities with the national team.

“I'll continue doing what I've been doing in the hopes of improving my performance for a future call-up,” he said, expressing his commitment to both his personal development and the aspirations of the Black Stars.