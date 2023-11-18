It wasn't luck, it was God - Inaki Williams reacts after scoring debut Black Stars goal

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for the Black Stars crediting God for the crucial goal.

The Athletic Bilbao forward who had longed for his debut goal since switching allegiance from Spain to Ghana last year finally opened his account as he connected a well-delivered cross from Gideon Mmensah in the dying embers of the game to hand Ghana all three points against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

After the game, the 29-year-old couldn't hide his joy as he took to social media to celebrate the goal.

He wrote: "It wasn't luck, it was God," on X underscoring his high dependency on his maker and emphasising his faith and religious lifestyle.

Ghana began the game on the back foot conceding dangerous chances as their opponents remained purposeful, particularly in the first half.

However, a few substitutions after the break proved effective as Inaki who began on the flanks switched positions in between times to get himself involved in the game and eventually snatch the maximum points for the Black Stars.

Ghana have shifted the focus to their next game against Comoros as they depart to Moroni on Saturday to continue their qualification journey.

The game against Comoros will come off on Tuesday.