'It wasn't our day' - Crystal Palace forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi reacts to Arsenal defeat

English-born Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has reacted to Crystal Palace's defeat to Arsenal on Monday in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea youngster climbed off the bench to play a part for the Eagles as they succumbed to a slim defeat in the London derby at Selhurst Park.

After Martin Odegaard's penalty and Takehiro Tomiyasu's dismissal for the Gunners, the Eagles sought a way back into the game with the 20-year-old as a late second-half substitute.

However, Arsenal held on to claim all three points making them one of the only three teams to win all two matches of the season alongside champions Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Speaking to Crystal Palace media after the game, Rak-Sakyi stated his team's hardworking display indicating that they were just not fortunate enough to overturn the result.

“We’re disappointed not to get the three points, but the team played well and we’re just happy that we worked hard and fought for the club.

“They were in a deep block and we knew it was going to be a difficult ask with the quality of players they have. At the end of the day, it wasn’t our day.

“It’s always going to be difficult when you’ve got 10 men behind the ball. It’s on us to keep patient and try and break through that line of defence. It was really difficult – we just couldn’t get the goal.

Palace are aiming to bounce back in their next game as they lock horns with Brentford on Saturday.