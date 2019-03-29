It will be a failure not to win Ghana FA Special Competition- Asante Kotoko CEO George Amoako

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive George Amoako has tasked the team to win the upcoming Ghana Football Association novelty tournament which starts this weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors adequately warmed up for the competition after playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

But the two-time African champions could not progress from the Group stage to the quarter-final.

''The target for you is to win the competition which begins on Sunday,'' Amoako told the team at the club's Adako Jachie training ground.

''Ghana football has been inactive for almost ten months and no club has been in any serious competition except Kotoko

''So on paper you must be ahead of every team and be able to beat any opposition you come against. Either than that, people won't take it kindly with you.''

Kotoko open their campaign against Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium.