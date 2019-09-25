It will be even easier to manage the FA than Dreams FC- GFA presidential hopeful Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President hopeful Kurt Okraku says it will be easier managing the FA than his club Dreams FC.

Kurt Okraku, who is Executive Chairman of Dreams FC unveiled his manifesto in Accra on Tuesday, where he outlined his vision for Ghana football.

The affable football administrator in a Radio interview in the capital stated, running the Football Association will not be as difficult as Dreams FC.

"I am saying if we are discussing principles, philosophies, strategies, it doesn't matter the product offering is big or small, it has the same impact," he told Angel FM in Accra.

"In fact in this case the product offering is the Ghana Football Association, which is a million times bigger than Dreams FC, so you can imagine the pull effect it has," he added.

"Believe me, it will be even much easier to manage the FA than Dreams FC because the pull effect of the is much heavier and bigger," he said confidently.

Kurt E.S Okraku will be competing against six other aspirants including former GFA Veeps George Afriyie and Fred Pappoe.