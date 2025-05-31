It will be one of the toughest matches - Medeama Coach Ibrahim Tanko ahead of Kotoko clash

Medeama Sporting Club head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has warned that his team's upcoming match against Asante Kotoko will be one of the toughest of the season.

Despite the challenge, Coach Tanko expressed confidence in his team's preparation and ability to secure a positive result.

Speaking to Medi TV, Coach Tanko said, "The target is to have a very good game in Kumasi. I think this is the first game that is going to be live since I took over, and it's motivation enough for the players to give their best." He added that his team is aiming to secure either a win or a draw.

"We are very prepared for Asante Kotoko. It will be one of the toughest matches, but my team is always improving, and I believe this weekend we will pick up our first away point or three points," Coach Tanko said.

Medeama SC will look to put up a strong performance against the Porcupine Warriors.

The Week 33 encounter between Asante Kotoko and Medeama SC is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 1.

Coach Tanko's team will aim to overcome the challenge and secure a favorable outcome.