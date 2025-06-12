‘It will be pathetic if a bigger club loses to a smaller club’ – Kotoko’s Karim Zito insists ahead of FA Cup final

The head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has stressed that his side cannot afford to lose the MTN FA Cup final against Golden Kick.

The coach and his Premier League outfit will lock horns with the lower-division side this weekend to battle for glory in the FA Cup and a spot in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stage.

Speaking ahead of the final, Coach Abdul Karim Zito argued that it would be pathetic if his side, a giant in Ghanaian and African football, loses to Golden Kick, a side considered a smaller club.

“It will be very pathetic; people will not understand [and that is football] if a bigger club loses to a smaller club. So, as I said from the beginning, I can’t come out and tell you exactly what I will do, but I know what to do depending on what I want,” Coach Karim Zito said.

The Kotoko coach further noted that he is expecting a tough game against Golden Kick but is confident his team will be champions at the end of the final.

The much-anticipated final between Asante Kotoko and Golden Kick is scheduled to be played on Sunday, June 15.

The encounter will kick off at 5 pm at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.