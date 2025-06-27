It will take belief, hard work and a little bit of luck to win 2025 WAFCON – Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Head coach of the Black Queens of Ghana, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has opened up about what it will take for his side to win the 2025 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The coach and his team are already in Morocco, where the 2025 WAFCON will be staged next month.

Speaking to CAFOnline in a pre-tournament interview, Coach Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren said it will take hard work, belief, a bit of luck, and a clear game plan for the Black Queens to win the upcoming tournament.

“It will take belief, hard work, a little bit of luck, and a clear game plan. We have to take it one match at a time and stay mentally focused,” the coach said.

Ghana has not won the WAFCON in the last two decades, with the team’s best performance in that period coming in 2006 when the Queens reached the final.

At this year’s tournament, Ghana is in Group C alongside defending champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania.

Before the start of the 2025 WAFCON on July 5, Ghana will play a last friendly match against Nigeria on June 29.