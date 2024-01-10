"It will take big money"- Man United legend Rio Ferdinand quotes Mohammed Kudus' value

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand believes it will cost any club interested in Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus a fortune to sign him.

The 23-year-old has been in blistering form since joining West Ham United in the summer transfer window from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

The Ghana international has netted ten goals across all competition for the Hammers and has also been nominated for the December Player of the Month in the English Premier League.

Ferdinand has been impressed with the attacking midfielder, claiming West Ham will take nothing short of £75m to let him leave.

“Not yet. It’ll take big money to take him out of there â€“ £75m," he said on his Vibe on Five Podcast.

Meanwhile, Kudus' absence ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations has already been felt by the club, who are winless in their last two games without the ex-Ajax star.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate will travel with his Black Stars teammates on Wednesday to Ivory Coast for the Nations Cup.