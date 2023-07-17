It will take time to win games consistently - Black Stars team manager

Black Stars team manager, Ameenu Shadow, says the team is not at the point where it can win every match following recent disappointing results.

The team have struggled to churn out convincing results in recent times which has raised concerns about their competence among football fans.

Having lost twice out of their three group games at the 2022 World Cup, they failed to proceed to the next stage of the competition.

They have also failed to impress since Chris Hughton took over as coach despite not recording any defeat in their three games under the veteran manager.

Their recent outing against Madagascar which ended goalless in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers provoked many who felt the performance was below par.

However, Shardow says the country should instead learn from recent events in order to stay on top if the squad returns to the top level.

He acknowledged that Ghana will require a lot of effort and money to return to the top, but he feels the football organization is doing all possible to bring the country's football back on track.

“I understand as Ghanaians we love our Football and want to win all the time but it will take time.”

“We need to do more and invest more to bring our game back to the top level and that would take time before we get to the top again and I know we’re learning from our mistakes”, he told 3Sports.