It won't be a big deal if Andre Ayew misses out on CAR clash - Mark Addo

The Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Mark Addo says he won't be surprised if Andre Ayew is left out of the Black Stars squad for the game against the Central African Republic (CAR)

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is expected to name his final squad for the all-important clash in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers which comes off on Thursday, September 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The team's captain, Andre Ayew, is now without a club, which has prompted debate about whether or not to include him.

While Mark Addo cites scenarios where the status of a player didn't matter in call-ups to the national teams, he however admits Andre Ayew missing the next match wouldn't be a 'big deal.'

“Andre Ayew is a phenomenal leader. He fights and leaves everything on the pitch. He’s a key part of the team, he is the captain and the leader, so we will support whatever decision the technical team will take on him.

“There have been situations in the past where players were not affiliated to clubs but were invited to the national team and so if he [Dede Ayew] does not get invitation [Against Central African Republic] to me it will not a big deal”, the GFA Vice President said on Luv FM.

To qualify for the main competition in Ivory Coast, the Black Stars must earn at least one point from the crucial encounter.