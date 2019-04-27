It would be a massive honour to play at AFCON again - Kwesi Appiah

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah says it would be a "massive honour" to get a second opportunity to play for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The 28-year-old tasted the continental showpiece for the first in 2015. In that tournament, Appiah was one of the key players for the Black Stars when they reached the final.

However, he hasn't been a regular face in the team since the tournament. He received his first call-up in over four years in last month's qualifier and friendly against Kenya and Mauritania respectively.

Appiah didn’t feature in the Kenya win but scored the first goal as the Black Stars beat Mauritania 3-1.

"For me going back to Afcon would be a massive honour," Appiah told the BBC World Service's Sportsworld programme.

"I've given everything, every time I've been in that shirt, the coach knows that the players know my value in the team.

Ghana will play in Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.