It would have made more sense to keep Partey - William Gallas

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has expressed his surprise and disappointment over Thomas Partey's departure from the club and Arsenal's subsequent signing of Christian Norgaard.

Gallas believes that keeping Partey would have been a more sensible decision.

"I just don’t understand why Arsenal are signing Christian Norgaard and are letting Thomas Partey go," Gallas said. "For me, it doesn’t make sense to then let him leave and spend £10m on a replacement that is a year younger." Gallas thinks that retaining Partey or signing a younger player with potential would have been a better move.

"I think it would have made more sense to keep Partey or sign a youngster, not go like for like with a new player that will have no sell-on value," Gallas added.

He questions the logic behind Arsenal's decision, especially considering Partey's experience and value to the team.

Partey is reportedly being scouted by top clubs like Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and teams from the Saudi Pro League.

Gallas' comments have sparked debate about Arsenal's transfer strategy and whether they made the right decision in letting Partey go.