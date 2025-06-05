'It would mean everything to play in the Premier League with my brother' – Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth and Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo says sharing a Premier League pitch with his younger brother, Jai, would be a dream come true.

Jai Semenyo, who recently left Eastleigh after one season, featured in 24 matches during the 2024â€“25 National League campaign.

He amassed 749 minutes having joined the club in August 2024 following a successful trial.

His contract expired at the end of the season, and he is now exploring the next step in his career.

Antoine, who enjoyed a strong season with Bournemouth in the English top flight, says he remains hopeful that his sibling will eventually reach the same level.

Despite the challenges facing players in England’s lower leagues, Semenyo believes persistence and support are crucial.

He continues to provide mentorship to Jai, having himself overcome early setbacks in his own path to Premier League football.

“My brother playing in the Premier League would be the most ideal. I mean, it's obviously a long way to go,” he told ShowMax.

“He's going through his phases, ups and downs at the moment, but if he can get to the Premier League while I'm playing here, hopefully, God willing, that would be amazing. He's always leaning on me for advice.”