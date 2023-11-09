Italian-born Ghanaian striker Davis Mensah reflects on Mantova's remarkable turnaround

Italian-born Ghanaian forward striker Davis Mensah discussed the astounding transformation of his team Mantova that, just six months ago, faced relegation to Serie D and now finds itself at the top of group A.

Mensah, who has been with Mantova since last season, emphasized the team's collective mindset, cautioning against complacency despite their current success. "If we think we're already there, we're dead," he told Gazzetta di Mantova, , highlighting the importance of maintaining focus and humility.

He stressed the need to stay grounded and avoid getting carried away by their current position in the rankings.

"We are very happy with how things are going and we regret not having found Possanzini's genius and the desire not to stop sooner, but we haven't done anything yet and we don't have to look at the rankings. Indeed, we must continue to play at our best, thinking we are last.

Mensah credited the team's success to a clear understanding of roles and tactics, praising the unity within the squad.

"Even those who don't play know what they have to do," he remarked, contrasting it with previous seasons where ideas were not always as well-defined.

Reflecting on the team's playing style, Mensah highlighted the inclusivity of goal-scoring, with thirteen different players contributing. He noted that the team's strategy particularly benefits wingers and attacking midfielders.

Looking ahead to the upcoming match against Fiorenzuola, Mensah acknowledged the challenges they face in every match and the heightened competition as Mantova has become a team everyone wants to beat.