Italian champions Napoli eyeing Lens defender Kevin Danso for summer transfer

Italian champions Napoli are planning to sign FC Lens defender Kevin Danso following his great show in the French Ligue 1 this season.

The RC Lens center-back has recently impressed at his club Lens in France, putting him on the radar of some major European clubs, and he appears likely to make the switch in the summer.

Napoli are among the interested teams and have been watching the player of the Austrian player of Ghanaian descent for some time and believes he will be an excellent addition to the team.

According to sources, SSC Napoli are considering him as a possible replacement for highly-rated South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae who is set for a move in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United seem interested in signing Kim Min-Jae, who is expected to leave Italy at the end of the 2022/23 season.

When it becomes necessary to boost the team's defense, Napoli will ask RC Lens for the services of Kevin Danso.

This season, the Ghanaian defender has been a standout for RC Lens in the French Ligue 1 and is a transfer target for a number of other European clubs.

After 34 appearances for his side, he has one goal and two assists.