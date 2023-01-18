Italian club confirm termination of Giovanni Kyeremateng’s contract

Italian-born Ghanaian striker Giovanni Kyeremateng has agreed a contract termination with Italian side Giugliano Calcio.

"Giugliano Calcio 1928 today announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with the player Giovanni Kyeremateng," the Serie C club posted on Facebook.

"The club thanks the striker for his efforts and wishes him the best personal and professional fortunes."

The 31-year-old joined Giugliano Calcio on a free transfer in 2021.

Kyeremateng made eight league appearances for the Yellow and Blue this season.

Giovanni started his football career with his elder brother Basty Owusu Kyeremateng at Serie A giants Inter Milan.