Italian giants AC Milan interested in Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu

Italian giants AC Milan are interested in signing Dutch born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu.

The struggling European heavy weights are considering a January move for the inform AZ Alkmaar attacker.

Boadu has been on a run of good form in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Europa League, netting ten goals in all competitions this season.

Having showwed great promise, several clubs are queuing for the signature of the 18-year old, who turned down a move to Arsenal last summer.

The AZ Alkmaar academy graduate, who is of Ghanaian heritage made in Netherlands U-21 debut last month, where he scored a brace against Portugal.

AC Milan's owners Elliott Management have sent scouts to monitor the teenager as they begin a rebuilding of the club with the best young talents across Europe.

Boadu's exploits has seen AZ enjoy a good start to the campaign as they currently lie in second place in the Dutch eredivisie, six points behind leaders Ajax.