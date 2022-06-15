Italian giants Juventus eye Ghana star Thomas Partey

Italian giants Juventus have set sights on signing Ghana star Thomas Partey from Arsenal this summer.

According to reports, Juventus, which is about to complete the transfer of Paul Pogba in exchange for midfield reinforcements, is also interested in Thomas Partey from Arsenal.

Juventus are looking to strengthen its midfield, particularly during the summer transfer window and are seriously considering Partey in this regard.

Arsenal's contract with the Ghanaian will expire in June 2025.

Juventus wants to reduce Arsenal's transfer fee for Partey.

In this regard, it is planned that Arthur, one of the names Mikel Arteta wants to see on his staff, will be included in the agreement's negotiations.

Partey before joining Arsenal was also on the radar of Juventus, but the Gunners triggered his 50 million euros release clause to sign him from Atletico Madrid.

However, injuries have marred his performances for the English giants with his absence affecting Arsenal's end to the season.

Following his recurring injuries, Arsenal may be compelled to listen to offers from other clubs including Juventus.

The 29-year-old is believed to be interested in Champions League football and could agree to join the Old Ladies.

Partey has made 24 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals for Arsenal.