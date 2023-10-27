Italian giants Juventus unveil academy in Ghana led by Kwadwo Asamoah

Juventus, officially unveiled their academy in Ghana on Friday, with former midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah leading the project. The initiative aims to spread the colours, methods, and values of the Serie A club in the West African country.

Juventus Academy Ghana is co-owned by the Italian club and Kwadwo Asamoah, who won six Serie A titles during his seven-year spell in Turin. The project has received support from Serie A, the Italian Embassy in Ghana, the Ministry of Sports, and the Ministry of Education, all of which were acknowledged during a press conference held at the SMAC Sports Center within Casa Trasaco in Accra.

With a presence in over 50 countries, the Juventus Academy has become a symbol of football excellence, providing young players with opportunities to learn, grow, and flourish, both on and off the pitch.

During the press conference, former Ghanaian football star Kwadwo Asamoah expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its primary goal to "make young talents better persons even before they become professional footballers." Asamoah also mentioned the personal sacrifices he made to bring this academy to fruition and expressed his dedication to impacting the lives of the young players.

Consul of Ghana to Italy, Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone, who played a significant role in the academy's establishment, also addressed the press. He shared his excitement and revealed that the dream for this "magnificent project" started years ago and underwent several processes. Taricone acknowledged the incredible support received from President Nana Akufo-Addo, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif, and Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The official launch of the Juventus Academy Ghana is expected to take place before the conclusion of 2023.