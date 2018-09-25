Italian journalist Fabrizio Biasin showers praises on Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah

Top Italian journalist Fabrizio Biasin has showered praise on Inter Milan left-back Kwadwo Asamoah.

The 29-year-old Ghana international is one of the key players for Inter and has been playing consistently under Luciano Spalletti.

Biasin, while analysing Inter's hard-fought win over Sampdoria, praised Asamoah’s movement and class.

"Asamoah that player of personality, consistency of performance and ductility that was missing to Nerazzurri in that area of the field," Biasin said.

Asamoah has featured in all of Inter's games so far this season.