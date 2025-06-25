Italian outfit Atalanta closing in on Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Atalanta is on the verge of securing the services of Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana in the ongoing transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

Sulemana has emerged as a subject of interest for several clubs including Serie A duo of Atalanta and Genoa, as they seek to add the enterprising winger to their ranks for the 2025/26 football campaign.

Atalanta initially presented £10 million to Southampton in an attempt to lure the winger, but it was rebuffed by the Saints as they demanded for a transfer fee between £10-20 million valuation.

GHANAsoccernet.com has learnt the pacey Ghanaian winger is now close to joining Atalanta following an improved bid. The Serie A outfit, who are keen to snap up Sulemana has submitted a second offer close to £15 million.

Currently, negotiation between Atalanta and Southampton is at the final stages, with the winger expected to seal a move in the coming days.

The 23-year-old made 26 appearances in the Premier League in the recently concluded season, scoring one goal and providing an assist across the period.

Sulemana’s potential move to Atalanta offers the winger the opportunity to feature in the Serie A for the first time in his career.

Southampton struggled in the recently concluded Premier League season, finishing bottom with just 12 points from 38 matches.

Meanwhile, the former FC Nordjaelland winger's current contract with Southampton is expected to elapse in the summer of 2027.