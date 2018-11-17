Italian Serie A giants AS Roma name Accra Hearts of Oak ‘Team of the Day’

Italian Serie A giants AS Roma continues to be one of the best football clubs to follow on social media.

On Friday, the Giallorossi chose Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak as their ‘Team of the Day’.

The Phobians became the second Ghanaian club after Great Olympics to feature in their recurring Twitter Team of the Day.

In previous editions, the Italian club has chosen various teams like Rozen Rovers FC located in the Channel Islands of Jersey, Australian club Perth Glory FC, and Gibraltar’s FC Boca Gibraltar.

The post proudly shares with over 300,000 Twitter followers the accomplishments of the club. This includes the team winning 20 Ghana Premier League titles.

#ASRoma’s latest Team of the Day is Ghana’s @HeartsOfOakGH. Founded in Accra on the 11th November 1911 and nicknamed 'the Phobia' for the fear they impart on the opposition, they’ve won 20 league titles, 10 FA Cups and are the most followed Ghanaian club on Twitter. Kudos! 🇬🇭🤝🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/tC1TeWhGyw

— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 16, 2018