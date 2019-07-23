Italian Serie B sides Virtus Entella & Pordenone Calcio enquire about Moses Odjer

Italian sides Virtus Entella and Pordenone Calcio are seeking to take US Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer on loan in the ongoing transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been a subject of intense interest from clubs following his inconsistent display for the Granata last term.

Reports indicate that Italian Serie B sides Virtus Entella and Pordenone Calcio have enquired about the possibility of snapping the Ghanaian midfielder on a loan deal.

But final decision on the player has been put on hold as coach Giampiero Ventura is closely observing him at their camping base in San Gregorio Magno.

His contract with Salernitana expires in 2020 but the club will meet his representative Luigi Sorrentino this week to discuss the renewal.

Odjer burst onto the scene at the 2013 World Youth Championship in Turkey before getting a move to Italy where he played Catania before moving to Salernitana.