Italian side Bologna to lodge an enormous offer for Alfred Duncan

Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has emerged as a summer transfer target for Bologna following his swashbuckling performance last term.

Duncan is bent on staying with the Neroverdi next season after posting a positive message to their fans in the aftermath of the just ended campaign.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport Stadio, Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has identified the Ghanaian as a key target in the summer window.

However, it remains to been seen whether the Rossoblu are ready to fork out €20 million for the left-footed enforcer.

Duncan was impressive for Mapei Stadium outfit last season, providing 4 assists and tallying 5 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

He is set to undergo surgery in the summer hence has been left out of Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt which is expected to kick-off in two weeks time.