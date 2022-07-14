Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Italian side Foggia interested in signing Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer

Published on: 14 July 2022
Moses Odjer

Ghanaian midfielder Moses Odjer could join Serie C side Foggia in the ongoing transfer window.

The former Tema Youth winger has emerged as a transfer target for the Italian side.

Foggia want to strengthen its attack with the signing the Ghana youth star.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport Foggia di Boscaglia will opens talks with Parlemo over a transfer move.

The 25-year-old last season made 28 appearances for Palermo.

Moses Odjer has been playing in the Italian lower leagues for the past seven years.

He has had stints with Trapani, Salernitana and Catania.

 

