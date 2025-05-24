"It's a big move for me"- Nations FC defender Razak Simpson poised ahead of Unity Cup in London

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has expressed readiness ahead of the Unity Cup tournament in London.

The defender has received an invite from the technical team of the Black Stars for the four-national friendly competition which begins on May 27, 2025 in England.

Simpson has been a regular member of the senior national team since making his debut for the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in November last year.

"I thank Otto Addo and his technical team for giving me this opportunity once again. It is a dream come true again for me to represent my nation," he told Max TV.

"This Unity Cup, for me personally, it is a bug move for me and I have to put everything in God's hands and go all out here," he added.

Simpson is one of the few selected players from the Ghana Premier League for the trip to London.

He is expected to feature in the opening match against Nigeria on May 28, 2025.

The tournament also features Caribbean nations Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.