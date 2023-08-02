"It's a big step for my career"- Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu opens up on AS Monaco move

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu believes the move to AS Monaco is a huge step in his career.

The 24-year-old left relegated English club, Southampton, to join the French giants on a five-year deal in the summer transfer window.

Salisu has immediately joined his teammates for pre-season and could feature in the friendly against Arsenal before the start of the new campaign.

"It's a very very great club and I am happy to be here, like I side it is a big step for my career," he told the club's media.

The former Real Valladolid star arrived in Monaco on Tuesday and the left-sided centre-back is already yearning for life in France.

"I am looking forward to the journey, to win games and to be the best team we can be. I am very happy to be here. I arrived yesterday evening and I enjoy it here," he added.

AS Monaco will begin their Ligue 1 campaign with a trip to Clermont Foot, where Salisu will face his compatriot Alidu Seidu.